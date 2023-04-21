Florida father arrested after 9-year-old child finds 2 bags filled with meth in school backpack

A Florida father is facing child neglect charges after his 9-year-old child handed their teacher two clear plastic baggies containing a crystal-like substance from his backpack.

School administrators reported the incident to law enforcement at Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and they opened an investigation.

According to the child, they discovered the stash in the backpack while searching for a piece of candy at school.

The child told the teacher that their father, 49-year-old Joseph Dombrowsky, had placed the baggies in the backpack. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed about 9 grams.

Dombrowsky, when interviewed by authorities, denied knowledge of how the baggies got into his child’s backpack. Police later discovered that Dombrowsky had used methamphetamine and ecstasy the previous weekend and had been previously arrested for drug trafficking.

Dombrowsky was charged with Felony Child Neglect and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.