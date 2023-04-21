Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida father arrested after 9-year-old child finds 2 bags filled with meth in school backpack

The child discovered the drugs when searching his backpack for candy

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
Person of interest in Florida burning body case Video

Person of interest in Florida burning body case

Sheriff's office in Hillsborough County, Florida want to talk to this man in connection with a burnt body found on Saturday. Credit: HCSOSheriff

A Florida father is facing child neglect charges after his 9-year-old child handed their teacher two clear plastic baggies containing a crystal-like substance from his backpack.

School administrators reported the incident to law enforcement at Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office  and they opened an investigation.

Joseph Dombrowsky

Joseph Dombrowsky was arrested and charged with child neglect after his child found two bags of meth in their school backpack. (Pinellas County Sheriffs Office)

INDIANAPOLIS POLICE OFFICERS SHOT AT, INJURED BY SUSPECT ARMED WITH AR-15, FOLLOWING HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT

According to the child, they discovered the stash in the backpack while searching for a piece of candy at school.

The child told the teacher that their father, 49-year-old Joseph Dombrowsky, had placed the baggies in the backpack. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed about 9 grams.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 19: Detective Paul Baker holds two rocks of crystal meth with a street value of NZD$83,000 alongside firearms that were confiscated as part of Operation Slab at the North Shore Policing Centre on August 19, 2010 in Auckland, New Zealand. Police executed 22 search warrants across New Zealand and raided six crime labs resulting in the seizure of 140 grams of crystal meth, weapons and drug manufacturing equipment. Ten suspects were arrested as a part of the raid and will appear in the Auckland District Court. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Paul Baker

Detective Paul Baker holds two rocks of crystal meth with a street value of $52,520. A Canadian trucker was arrested foe smuggling $2.5 million of meth into Canada. (2010 Getty Images)

POLICE CAPTAIN ALLEGEDLY SENT PENIS PHOTOS, OFFERED FEMALE DETECTIVE FAVORS FOR PANTIES: LAWSUIT

Dombrowsky, when interviewed by authorities, denied knowledge of how the baggies got into his child’s backpack. Police later discovered that Dombrowsky had used methamphetamine and ecstasy the previous weekend and had been previously arrested for drug trafficking.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dombrowsky was charged with Felony Child Neglect and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.