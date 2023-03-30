Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Florida family sues facility over choking death of disabled son, claims he was unsupervised

Tarionn Jackson-Hanner was under the care of Angels on Earth in Melbourne for his special needs

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Sports for children with special needs Video

Sports for children with special needs

Sports program helps special needs kids join the game

A Florida family is suing a pediatric care facility over the choking death of a special needs child, claiming that he was left unsupervised.

The lawsuit says that Tarionn Jackson-Hanner, 13, was under the care of Angels on Earth in Melbourne when he choked to death on a latex glove on November 30.

"As a result of the acts and omissions of Angels on Earth and its staff, Tarionn Jackson-Hanner choked and died on the aforementioned glove," the lawsuit argues. The family is seeking damages in excess of $50,000.

The boy's mother, Kiyana Durham, held a press conference about the wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday. The grieving parent said she repeatedly made the caretakers aware of her son's special needs.

SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHER SHORTAGE IMPACTING 48 STATES

The lawsuit alleges  that Tarionn Jackson-Hanner, 13, was under the care of Angels on Earth in Melbourne when he choked to death.

The lawsuit alleges  that Tarionn Jackson-Hanner, 13, was under the care of Angels on Earth in Melbourne when he choked to death. (Family of Tarionn Jackson-Hanner)

"We want to know why Tari was left alone, when they knew specifically not to leave him alone," Durham said. "I constantly, repeatedly told them that every morning when they picked him up on the bus, every time I came to the school at any point, I always made them aware. ‘Hey, don’t leave him alone,'" 

Durham's attorney Douglas McCarron accused the facility of negligence at the press conference, saying that the teen had a known history of placing items in his mouth. 

VIRGINIA ICE CREAM SHOP PROUDLY EMPLOYS PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Kiyana Durham said she made caregivers aware of her son's history of placing objects in his mouth.

Kiyana Durham said she made caregivers aware of her son's history of placing objects in his mouth. (Family of Tarionn Jackson-Hanner)

"It was documented in the intake forms that he puts foreign objects in his mouth," McCarron said. "How in the world can you leave something there that he can grab and put into his mouth? That's negligence."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Angels on Earth for a statement but has not received a response.

Hanner-Jackson's mother Kiyana Durham and her attorney Douglas McCarron held a press conference about the lawsuit.

Hanner-Jackson's mother Kiyana Durham and her attorney Douglas McCarron held a press conference about the lawsuit. (FOX  35 Orlando)