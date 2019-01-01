Expand / Collapse search
Florida deputies rescue near-drowning woman after crash into muddy ditch

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Hillsborough County deputies in Florida rescued a woman who called 911 after flipping her car into "water and muck" off I-4 in Tampa.

Florida deputies have reported saving a woman from nearly drowning in a muddy ditch in an early morning, fog-shrouded New Year’s Day rescue.

“Around 3:50 this morning we got a call from a woman who flipped her car into water and muck off I-4 near the Florida State Fairgrounds,”  Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Danny Alvarez said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“The water was rising and there was real fear of her drowning,” he said. “Our communications team did an incredible job of keeping her calm while 13 patrol units looked for her in the thick fog that was blanketing the area making it difficult to find her.”

Deputies found her in the nick of time, according Alvarez.

Deputies fought the mud and muck to rescue a woman after an early morning New Year's Day crash in Tampa, Florida.

“After fighting the mud she was encased in, they were finally were able to rescue her and she is in good condition,” he wrote.

The mucky, brownish water quickly rose up to 33-year-old Amanda Antonio’s neck, WFTS-TV reported.

She was behind the wheel of a 2008 Toyota Scion sedan on I-4 in Tampa when another motorist cut her off, Fox 13 Tampa reported.

Amando Antonio, 33, was in good condition after flipping her car into a ditch in Tampa, Florida, and being rescued by deputies..

Antonio, of Tampa, lost control, veered off the highway and plunged into the ditch.

"HIS STAR SHINES BRIGHT!” Alvarez wrote. “THIS is how you start the new year!”