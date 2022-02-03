Florida deputies arrest 2 after 78-year-old man ‘brutally murdered’ during carjacking in CVS parking lot

A Florida man and woman have been arrested in connection to the killing of a 78-year-old man who deputies say was "brutally murdered" in a broad daylight carjacking at a CVS parking lot on Sunday.

Javonne Marece White, 19, and Jasmine Yvonne Munro, 25, both faces charges of first-degree murder in the death of Uken Lloyd Cummings, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. White and Munro were seen handcuffed during a perp walk on video released by the sheriff’s office early Thursday.

Cummings had just picked up his medication from the pharmacy located on Silver Star Road in Orlando and was returning to his car when two individuals confronted him, Sheriff John Mina told reporters.

The suspects allegedly shot Cummings, stole his keys and left him for dead.

"While he lay on the ground, these brazen killers backed the car over him and then ran him over again while fleeing the scene in his Mercedes," the sheriff’s office said.

Cummings had relocated to Florida in 2008 to retire with his wife after working for 40 years as a security guard for the New York City Hospital Police.

He was a father of four and had 10 grandchildren. His wife of 54 years died a few months earlier.

Earlier this week, officials offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"To the murderers who senselessly ripped this man away from their family, we’re coming for you," Mina had said.

As of early Thursday, no details on what led to the arrests of White and Munro were immediately available.