Florida Department of Education orders all its schools to reopen campuses in August after coronavirus closures

The Florida Department of Education issued an emergency order on Monday mandating that all of its schools must reopen for the fall semester, following months of closure due to the coronavirus.

The order, signed by Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, addresses all school boards and charter school governing boards. It says that all “brick and mortar schools” must reopen beginning in August at least five days per week and that they must follow the guidelines as set by the Florida Department of Health.

“Education is critical to the success of the state and to an individual, and extended school closures can impede the educational success of students, impact families’ well-being and limit many parents and guardians from returning to work,” wrote Corcoran in the order.

The department’s order further requires all schools that accept state scholarship money to submit a reopening plan that satisfies the state’s requirements.

The order from the Florida Department of Education follows President Trump’s tweet earlier in that day that, “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!”

Schools in nearly every state closed in March amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic. Most school districts provided online teaching for the remainder of the school year.

The emergency order from the Florida Department of Education is temporary, however, and will only last through the fall semester.