Florida dentist barred from treating women over sex abuse complaints arrested again amid new accusation

A dentist in Pensacola, Florida, who was prevented from treating women after multiple sex abuse complaints were lodged against him has reportedly been arrested again after yet another woman came forward to accuse him of misconduct.

Dr. Charles Stamitoles was jailed Friday on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to WEAR-TV. It marked his fourth arrest since late May for allegedly touching female patients inappropriately.

The outlet reported that, in the latest incident, a female patient accused Stamitoles, 65, of kissing her on the forehead and telling her she was beautiful. She also accused the doctor of trying to force her to touch his privates.

In another incident, the woman alleged that Stamitoles grabbed her breasts while she was in the dental chair. She said she didn't say anything to him when it happened because he was about to give her a shot.

According to WEAR, the woman told investigators that she waited to come forward with her accusations because she owed Stamitoles money for her dental work.

Stamitoles was released from jail on $25,000 bond.

In June, the Florida Department of Health filed an emergency order forcing Stamitoles to only treat men.

At least 17 battery reports have been filed by various women against Stamitoles since May 2022, and he's facing four misdemeanor battery charges and one charge of felony battery, WEAR reported.

The outlet said Stamitoles has faced professional fines and suspensions over the last two decades, but has been able to keep his license. He has also paid out settlements to employees who accused him of behaving inappropriately at work.