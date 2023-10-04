Florida crane collapse leaves 1 construction worker dead, another injured

A crane collapse in Central Florida reportedly left one person dead and another injured this week.

Two construction workers were taken to hospital after the crane collapsed on them in Hunters Creek, Florida, Tuesday afternoon, and one of the workers was later pronounced dead at the hospital, FOX 35 reported, citing the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The other worker suffered minor injuries.

The crane fell down an embankment near an apartment complex but no residents were hurt, FOX 35 reported. It was being used by the Hubbard Construction Company for a noise wall installation project.

"Honestly, just seeing this, it’s kinda crazy," a resident told FOX 35 Tuesday evening. "One wrong misstep in the wrong direction someone here could have gotten hurt, who knows? All it takes is one bad mishap for something bad to happen."

OSHA issued the Hubbard Construction Company a more than $15,000 fine in March, after a 22-year-old worker was killed at one of its sites along SR-429 when he was run over by a truck.

In July, a crane caught fire and collapsed in Manhattan, injuring six people.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.