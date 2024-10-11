Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida couple marvels as Hurricane Milton uncovers lost wedding ring after nearly a decade

'Something good' comes out of devastating storm after man's band is unearthed in yard

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Hurricane Milton uncovers couple's long-lost wedding band: 'A happy ending'

Hurricane Milton uncovers couple's long-lost wedding band: 'A happy ending'

Laura and Basil Yorio were overjoyed after Hurricane Milton helped uncover their long-lost wedding band that went missing nearly a decade before. (FOX 35)

A Florida couple's Hurricane Milton survival story had a silver lining after the storm unearthed a sentimental wedding ring that had been lost nearly a decade before.

Laura and Basil Yorio were forced to evacuate from their Palm Bay, Florida, home prior to the hurricane's touchdown on Wednesday as a category 3 storm with 120 mph winds. The couple returned to their home after the storm had moved across the Florida peninsula Thursday.

Upon returning and surveying the damage, Laura spotted a glimmer in their storm-battered yard.

"I looked down and saw a silver ring and thought it was like a key ring," she told FOX 35.

GRANDMOTHER'S BIBLE SURVIVES HURRICANE HELENE AFTER STORM DESTROYS HER HOME: ‘IT WAS THE LORD’

Laura and Basil Yorio

Laura and Basil Yorio found a surprising silver lining following their evacuation from Hurricane Milton. (WOFL)

Wedding bands

Laura and Basil Yorio had coordinated wedding bands until Basil's band went missing nine years ago. (WOFL)

A closer inspection revealed her husband's long-lost wedding band. The ring, which was coordinated with her own wedding band, had been lost nine years prior.

"We had a construction project about nine years ago, and it just disappeared," Laura said.

Wedding band

Basil's ring was recovered following the devastating Hurricane Milton. (WOFL)

The couple explained that they had scoured the yard time and time again, but it was through a hurricane the couple's coordinating bands were rediscovered. 

HURRICANE CHASER IN FLORIDA SAYS MILTON PROMPTED ‘RACE’ FOR RESIDENTS TO EVACUATE

Laura told the local outlet that they had a weekly landscaper come and mow their lawn, but the ring had never made an appearance – until now.

"We’re very mindful that a lot of people are going through terrible things, and I feel almost a little guilty feeling happy about all of this, but it was something good," she said.

Dog

Laura Yorio was in the yard with their dog, when she spotted the ring. (WOFL)

The couple said that they believe that Milton's torrential rains brought the long-lost ring to see the light of day again.

"After a rough couple of days, it was a happy ending," Laura said.

Help people affected by Hurricanes Helene & Milton. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters. Go to redcross.org/foxforward

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.