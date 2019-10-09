Florida couple arrested after 'ghost mask' crime spree that spanned 3 counties, officials say

A Florida couple was arrested Monday in connection to an armed bank robbery earlier this year that was part of a crime spree spanning three countries, federal authorities said, adding that the suspects wore "ghosts masks."

John Armstrong Jr., 30, and Tanya Legg, 43, were taken into custody at a gas station in North Fort Myers on Monday night, FOX4 reported.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said in a news release that Armstrong, an unidentified associate, and Legg allegedly robbed a BB&T Bank in Altamonte Springs on Sept. 26 wearing masks. Armstrong and the unidentified man used guns to force bank employees to open the bank’s safe, from which they stole $22,000 in cash, according to the criminal complaints.

Legg was allegedly the getaway driver for the two men and bought items used in the robbery, according to federal officials.

Armstrong is also accused of trying to rob a PNC Bank in Davenport, Fla. on Sept. 25 with an "unidentified associate."

Officials said in a criminal complaint that earlier that morning Armstrong or an associate carjacked a vehicle, held the victim at gunpoint, and then used the stolen vehicle as a getaway vehicle for the attempted PNC Bank robbery.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office had put out a plea for information on Twitter for the "Ghost Mask Armed Robbers," which showed them captured on surveillance cameras during their alleged crimes.

The 30-year-old Armstrong is also accused of robbing a 7-11 convenience store in North Fort Myers.

"During this robbery, Armstrong struck one of the store employees in the face with his firearm, causing a laceration to the bottom corner of her left eye," federal officials said.

Armstrong was charged in a federal criminal complaint with Hobbs Act robbery and attempted bank robbery, while Legg has been charged in a separate criminal complaint with bank robbery. If convicted, Armstrong and Legg each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count, federal officials said.

Both suspects made their initial appearances in federal court Tuesday in Fort Myers, FOX35 reported. Authorities are still looking for an additional suspect.

The FBI is still investigating the robberies with assistance from several local law enforcement departments.