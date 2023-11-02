Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida college student arrested in banana costume after allegedly urinating on sidewalk

Portable bathroom just across street from where student relieved himself: police

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
A University of Miami student was arrested early Sunday morning after he was allegedly caught urinating on a sidewalk – while wearing a banana costume.

Police saw Kyle Mortimer, 20, in a banana costume as he urinated on a sidewalk in Key West, Florida, just across the street from a portable bathroom on Sunday at 1:15 a.m., according to an arrest affidavit.

When officers identified themselves and asked Mortimer to stop, he began "zig zagging" in order to prevent police from arresting him, the document states.

After an officer grabbed Mortimer's arm and pinned him in an attempt to gain control, the college student "continued to pull away" and tried to free his right arm, the arrest document states.

Kyle Mortimer is seen in a Florida jail booking picture in a banana costume

Police saw Kyle Mortimer, 20, in a banana costume as he urinated on a sidewalk in Key West, Florida, just across the street from a portable bathroom on Sunday at 1:15 a.m., according to an arrest affidavit. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Mortimer "interlaced his fingers and held them tightly together" to prevent the officers from placing him in handcuffs before police were finally able to get control and arrest him.

According to Mortimer's LinkedIn, the 20-year-old is a second-year student at the University of Miami.

Court documents show he was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Mortimer was booked into jail and released after posting bond.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mortimer for comment.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.