Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Florida woman charged with assault after admitting to throwing coconut at man outside strip club: police

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Florida woman was charged with assault after she allegedly threw a coconut at a man outside of a strip club.

Shonta Bolds, 36, was arrested Saturday after the incident at the VIP Gentleman's Club in Key West.

Shonta Bolds, 36, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on Friday in Key West, police said.

Shonta Bolds, 36, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on Friday in Key West, police said. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

While sitting on the front porch of the club, a man reportedly began to film Bolds — which upset her, she allegedly told officials.

FLORIDA MAN SLAPPED GIRLFRIEND WITH CHEESEBURGER, KICKED HER DOWN STAIRS: POLICE

The man said Bolds yelled at him and called him names, before proceeding to throw a coconut at him, according to an arrest report obtained by Fox News.

Bolds reportedly admitted to investigators that she did, in fact, throw a coconut at the man, but noted "it did not hit him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police told the woman she was outside of the club, and had no expectation of privacy while there.

Bolds was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.