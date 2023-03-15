Expand / Collapse search
Florida Coca-Cola plant chemical leak prompts employee evacuation, forces nearby residents to shelter in place

Fire crews in Florida contained the leak

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
A chemical leak at a Coca-Cola plant in Florida prompted employees to evacuate the building and forced nearby residents to shelter in place.

A spokesperson for the city of Auburndale told FOX 13 that there was an ammonia leak at the Coca-Cola plant in the city on Wednesday morning. 

The spokesperson said that a 20,000-gallon container at the plant was leaking ammonia. Polk County Fire Rescue crews later contained the leak.

All employees at the plant were evacuated as a result of the leak, the spokesperson said, adding that there were not any injury reports.

A chemical leak at a Coca-Cola plant in Florida prompted employees to evacuate the building and forced nearby residents to shelter in place. (Google Maps)

Nearby residents within a two-block area east to the plant were asked to shelter in place after the leak was detected.

Crews are working to clean the chemical spill at the Coca-Cola plant.

Fox News Digital reached out to Coca-Cola for comment

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital.