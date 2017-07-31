Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 26, 2017

Florida child, 4, fatally shoots self with gun found in home

By | Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. – Police in Florida say a 4-year-old child fatally shot himself with a gun he found in his house.

The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. Sunday in Tampa.

In a news release, police said Ashton Gooding found the weapon and discharged it. He was severely injured when police arrived and died shortly after arriving at Tampa General Hospital.

The state attorney's office is reviewing the case to determine whether charges should be brought.

No further details were immediately available.