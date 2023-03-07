Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida authorities launch search and rescue effort after planes collide midair over lake

Search and rescue efforts were underway in Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, Florida

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Small plane crash in Long Island neighborhood leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured Video

Small plane crash in Long Island neighborhood leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured

A small plane trying to return to a Long Island airport after the pilot reported smoke inside the cabin crashed on Sunday, killing one person and critically injuring two others on board, authorities said. (Credit: Ken DeFreitas/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Two planes collided in midair over a Florida lake Tuesday, prompting search and rescue efforts.

The collision occurred above Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven around 2 p.m., near Winter Haven Regional Airport, FOX Orlando reported.  

Emergency responders with several local agencies responded to the lake. Authorities have not said how many people were on board both aircraft or whether anyone was injured or killed. 

Search and rescue efforts were underway on Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, Florida after two airplanes collided Tuesday. 

Search and rescue efforts were underway on Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, Florida after two airplanes collided Tuesday.  (WOFL)

Search and rescue operations were ongoing. A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson toft Fox News Digital that the type of aircraft involved has not been confirmed as well as how many people were on board. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which will investigate the incident along with the FAA. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.