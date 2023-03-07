Florida authorities launch search and rescue effort after planes collide midair over lake

Two planes collided in midair over a Florida lake Tuesday, prompting search and rescue efforts.

The collision occurred above Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven around 2 p.m., near Winter Haven Regional Airport, FOX Orlando reported.

Emergency responders with several local agencies responded to the lake. Authorities have not said how many people were on board both aircraft or whether anyone was injured or killed.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing. A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson toft Fox News Digital that the type of aircraft involved has not been confirmed as well as how many people were on board.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which will investigate the incident along with the FAA.