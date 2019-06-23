Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

Girl, 9, killed in ATV crash in Florida, cops say

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A young girl was killed Saturday night in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Florida, according to reports.

An 11-year-old girl was driving a Can-Am Commander with a 9-year-old girl as passenger when the ATV crashed in Plant City, Fox 13 reported.

The vehicle rolled and the youngest girl was ejected.

A young girl was killed Saturday night in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Florida, according to reports. (BPR)

A young girl was killed Saturday night in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Florida, according to reports. (BPR)

The unidentified 9-year-old girl was taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle is similar to a dune buggy with two-bucket seats, Bay News 9 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither girl was wearing a seatbelt, WFLA added.

Plant City is about 25 miles northeast of Tampa.

Click for more from Fox 13.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.