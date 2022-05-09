Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida armed robbery suspects fire shotgun at deputies during getaway, authorities say

No Hillsborough County deputies were injured in shooting

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Two men who robbed a Save A Lot store in Florida on Sunday night shot at deputies during an attempted traffic stop while making their getaway, authorities said.

The suspects entered the store at 150 W Fletcher Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and started stuffing bags with groceries, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. When an employee confronted the men for trying to leave the store without paying, one suspect pulled out a shotgun and threatened the worker. 

The suspects fled in a getaway car with two other people who were waiting outside and sped away, according to authorities.

Detectives are searching for suspects who robbed a Save A Lot, and then shot at deputies as they attempted a traffic stop on Sunday night, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives are searching for suspects who robbed a Save A Lot, and then shot at deputies as they attempted a traffic stop on Sunday night, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Minutes later, two deputies spotted the speeding car and, without knowing the suspects had just robbed a store, attempted to pull over the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The suspects fired a shotgun through their vehicle’s back window at the deputies. The deputies pulled over to check for injuries and the suspects got away. Neither deputy was injured in the incident.

"I'm grateful that our deputies and the employees at the Save A Lot were not harmed by these reckless and dangerous criminals," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I urge anyone with information to please contact the Sheriff's Office so that we may get these suspects off the street."

Authorities described the two suspects who entered the store as Hispanic males with short, dark hair and thin builds. Both men have face tattoos.

The suspect vehicle was a late 90s to early 2000s maroon Buick with dark-tinted windows. It is believed the car may have a damaged right rear quarter panel and damage to its rear window. 

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.