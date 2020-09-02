Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood
Published

Flash flood, heavy rain threat for Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas as extreme heat returns out West

Roads across Arkansas were closed Tuesday due to flash flooding

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Travis Fedschun | Fox News
National forecast for Wednesday, September 2Video

National forecast for Wednesday, September 2

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Another day of heavy rainfall and flash flooding is in the forecast Wednesday for the Southern Plains and Arkansas, as dangerous wildfire conditions develop out West.

Heavy rain from the past few days and continued storms over the region will keep the flood threat through Thursday.

Flash flood warnings and watches are in effect across Oklahoma, northeast Texas and Arkansas.

The ground is wet already from Hurricane Laura last week, so any additional rain is going to cause flooding.

The risk of flooding on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

The risk of flooding on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Fox News)

Heavy rain from thunderstorms moving across Arkansas caused flash flooding on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said roads in Yell, Scott and Polk counties were impacted by floodwaters.

Flooding was reported near Danville, Ark. as thunderstorms bring heavy rain to the region on Sept. 2, 2020.

Flooding was reported near Danville, Ark. as thunderstorms bring heavy rain to the region on Sept. 2, 2020. (Danville Police Chief Rick Padgett)

A number of roads were closed due to the floodwater, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Danville Police Chief Rick Padgett shared a video on Twitter of flooding at the Danville Municipal Airport, located in Yell County.

He also said Wednesday morning he was "very concerned" about flooding near State Highway 80 in Danville.

In addition to the heavy rain, the heat and humidity are still a problem over parts of the Gulf Coast states.

High temperatures for Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

High temperatures for Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Fox News)

Temperatures are also on the rise for a widespread area over the West and the East coast later this week, with some record-high temperatures possible across the West on Friday.

The national forecast for Sept. 2, 2020.

The national forecast for Sept. 2, 2020. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, cooler air is forecast to move into the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

Dry and breezy weather will enhance the fire danger on Wednesday for parts of the Northern Rockies into the Northern High Plains.

An expanded fire danger on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

An expanded fire danger on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Fox News' Brandon Noriega contributed to this report.

