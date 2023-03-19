Five kids killed in fiery NY crash with 16-year-old driver behind the wheel

Five kids were killed in a fiery overnight car accident in New York, including the 16-year-old driver of the vehicle.

Authorities in Scarsdale, New York, said the kids were traveling on the Hutchinson River Parkway early Sunday morning when the Nissan Rogue they were driving in crashed into a tree and caught on fire.

Five children between the ages of 8 and 17 died in the crash, while a 9-year-old boy survived and was taken to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the 9-year-old was sitting in a hatchback/cargo area at the time of the crash and was able to escape through the rear of the vehicle.

VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 90 IN WASHINGTON KILLS 3

Police were able to determine that a 16-year-old was the likely driver of the vehicle. Of the five victims, four were male and one was female, all from Connecticut.

The crash, which happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, was a single vehicle accident, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police could not say where the vehicle was coming from or where it was going and that the incident remains under investigation.