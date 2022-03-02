Five injured outside New Orleans bar following Mardi Gras stabbing: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mass stabbing outside a New Orleans bar near Tulane University on Mardi Gras left five people injured.



New Orleans and Tulane police say the stabbing happened around 7:43 in the morning on Tuesday. Officials did not immediately release information on the number of victims to WVUE-TV, but The Sun reports there were five.



