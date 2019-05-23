Five dogs that mauled Massachusetts teen to death to be euthanized: officials

The five dogs suspected of mauling a Massachusetts teen to death earlier this month were ordered to be euthanized Wednesday night, officials said.

Dighton’s Board of Selectmen held a vote that determined that the five dogs responsible for the death of 14-year-old Ryan Hazel -- a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd, three 8-month-old Belgian Malinois and a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois -- were to be euthanized as a result of the fatal attack.

Town Administrator Mallory Aronstein said that the animals' owner, Scott Dunmore, 49, waived his right to contest any decision made by the board members.

“The District Attorney, Dighton Police Department and Animal Control officers are all in agreement that the five suspected dogs be ordered to be euthanized,” Aronstein said in a statement.

Ryan was found dead on May 9 after suffering “traumatic injuries to various areas of his body” from an apparent dog attack, police said at the time. The teen was tending to Dunmore’s animals while the owner was out of town, something he had done on a regular basis.

Police did not comment on the manner in which the dogs were found but noted that there were several dogs loose on the property at the time of the attack and seven more that were caged.

Just before all three board members voted unanimously to order the dogs euthanized, Board Member Nancy J. Goulart requested a moment of silence for Ryan and his family.

“Dighton is known as a small town with a big heart and Dighton’s big heart continues to grieve for Ryan Hazel and his family,” she said.