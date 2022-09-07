First responders bike across Texas to remember those who died in the line of duty

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First responders from across the U.S. are riding bikes through Texas to remember fallen police officers, firefighters and paramedics.

The group is part of the Texas Brotherhood Riders, whose mission is to never forget their comrades who died in the line of duty.

"This year's ride started in Texarkana on Sunday," rider Rob Hyatt told FOX 4. "We will finish in Houston on Friday. It’s roughly six days and 500 miles."

The ride will honor the 32 Texas first responders who died in 2021.

"We always want to honor our fallen brothers and sisters," Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief Dominique Artis told the outlet. "It’s important that we don't forget and always pay homage to them as well as their families."

The names of the fallen are featured on the back of the rider's jerseys.

"This jersey here goes all the way back to 2017," said East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department Capt. Craig Brouillette.

The 2017 ride honored the four Dallas police officers and one Direct Action Response Team officer who were ambushed and killed in July 2016.

That same month, six officers from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were shot. Three of the officers died while the others were in the hospital.

"I love y’all so much for giving us this opportunity," said Dallas Police Officer Scott Ash, who has been riding since the ambush. "For allowing us to meet you and really make that connection. Because it means so much to all these guys because they've all lost friends and family."

The bikers came from as far away as Boston for the ride across the Lone Star State.