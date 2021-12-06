Expand / Collapse search
Published

First heavy snow forecast of the season is here: What to expect

Storms also brewing across South, Northeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for December 6 Video

National weather forecast for December 6

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

A snowstorm moving across the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes is bringing the first heavy snow of the season.   

Some spots could see up to a foot of snow with blizzard conditions. Heavy rain will fall where the temperatures are above freezing across the Ohio Valley and Central Midwest.   

The national forecast for Monday, Dec. 6. 

The national forecast for Monday, Dec. 6.  (Fox News)

This system eventually merge with another area of low pressure and bring a coastal storm to the Northeast mid-week. 

A secondary low developing across the South will bring strong storms including tornadoes over the Mississippi and Tennessee River Valleys. 

One potential storm scenario the Northeast could face this week.

One potential storm scenario the Northeast could face this week. (Fox News)

Much colder air plunges in behind this system with wind chills below zero for the Northern Plains and Great Lakes. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A second potential storm scenario.

A second potential storm scenario. (Fox News)

Hawaii is dealing with some major weather hazards today with heavy rain for many of the islands and even blizzard warnings for the higher elevations.  

Five to eight inches of rain and up to a foot of snow are expected for the mountain peaks. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

