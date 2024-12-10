Pepperdine students shelter in library, campus center as Malibu fire forces evacuations

Pepperdine University continues to be impacted by the Franklin Fire in Los Angeles County, Calif., early Tuesday morning, and a shelter-in-place remains in effect "until at least daylight," the university said.

Pepperdine's updates have been coming across the university's Facebook and X pages since just before 1 a.m. local time. Daylight is expected to be just before 7 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

"The University understands the worst of the fire has pushed past Pepperdine," a post to X reads. "However, there are smaller spot fires on campus that are not threatening life or structures, and fire resources remain on campus to address these spot fires as they occur."

The post went on to say, "Additionally, power remains out for much of Malibu and therefore, to ensure the safety of our community, we will maintain the shelter-in-place protocol until at least daylight. The EOC will continue to update the community."

COLORADO DEPUTIES' DARING RESCUE OF TWO CHILDREN FROM HOUSE FIRE CAPTURED ON BODYCAM VIDEO

Malibu campus operations have been suspended for Tuesday, canceling classes and final exams as students prepare for winter break. Power is out on campus, as well, spokesman Mike Friel told Fox News Digital.

"An updated final exam schedule will be released later today by the Dean’s office of each school," Pepperdine posted to X.

A shelter-in-place for community members was issued and directed to the Tyler Campus Center and Payson Library after the university's Emergency Operations Committee (EOC) was activated.

TRUCK CARRYING 44,000 POUNDS OF CHICKPEAS CATCHES FIRE IN DEATH VALLEY

The third-alarm brush fire off Malibu Canyon Road and Station Boundary forced residents in the area to be evacuated, and others are under evacuation warning.

So far, no injuries or deaths have been reported as a result of the fire, according to FOX Weather.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units are on the ground and in the air fighting the brush fire, the department said on Facebook.

The fire has scorched more than 1,822 acres and is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. It started at 10:50 p.m. and the cause is under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with evacuations, the fire has ked to officials closing Pacific Coast Highway between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Corral Canyon Road, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

For fire evacuation updates and emergency information, visit the county of Los Angeles incident response website.