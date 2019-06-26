Fired employee kills 2, self at California car dealership

A disgruntled former employee killed two employees and himself at a Northern California car dealership Tuesday evening, according to reports.

The shooter, who was fired from the Morgan Hill Ford dealership earlier in the day, was found by police on the ground with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a gun in his hand, witnesses said. The victims were inside the dealership and later pronounced dead, KNTV reported. The dealership is southeast of San Jose.

A witness said the gunman was a parts department employee. After he was fired he allegedly went to his car, got a gun and killed the parts department manager and another employee, KRON reported.

Police have not yet identified the victims or the shooter.