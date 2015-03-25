Fired at 71, NY lifeguard settles age-bias lawsuit

A New York lifeguard who was fired at age 71 has settled an age-discrimination lawsuit for $65,000.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission tells Newsday (http://bit.ly/LmuN22 ) that Jay Lieberfarb had 50 years of experience as a lifeguard when he failed a Nassau County swimming test in 2009. Lieberfarb lives in Valley Stream on Long Island and is now 74.

According to his lawsuit, he failed two swimming tests but was given a second chance. The suit says Lieberfarb passed one test but injured himself before he could take the second test and was told to return with a doctor's note. He was fired before he could provide the note.

The EEOC said younger lifeguards who failed the test were permitted to continue working until they passed it.

