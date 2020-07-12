Fire breaks out on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, 1 treated for smoke inhalation

Military officials on Sunday said a fire broke out on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego and at least one person was being treated for smoke inhalation.

The blaze was reported on the ship shortly before 9 a.m., said Krishna Jackson, the base's public information officer.

No other injuries were immediately reported, Jackson said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Jackson didn't know where on the 840-foot amphibious assault vessel the fire was sparked.

Jackson estimated about 200 sailors and officers were on board Sunday morning.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard's home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

