Fire at home of Florida man missing for 2 years could offer investigators clues

A recent fire destroyed the home of a Florida man who was reported missing nearly two years ago, deepening the mystery surrounding his disappearance.

John Henry Mallouk, 78, was reported missing in January 2023 by a "concerned" relative, according to police. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the case as Mallouk had not been seen or heard from since August 2022.

The blaze broke out on Friday night at Mallouk's house in Okeechobee, Florida, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Firefighters at the scene were unable to save the home or the two cars located in the garage, including a red 1955 Ford Thunderbird.

Authorities said the fire has raised new questions regarding the fate of Mallouk, as detectives search for any connections to his disappearance.

"When detectives initially searched Mallouk's home, they found no signs of struggle or foul play," the Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"The premises appeared untouched, with doors left unlocked, food still in the refrigerator, and a cell phone abandoned on the counter," the statement continued.

In light of Friday's fire, detectives revisited the site in search of any "additional clues" that might aid in the investigation of Mallouk's disappearance and to "explore whether there might be a correlation between the fire and his case," police said.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the fire or the whereabouts of Mallouk to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

"Our detectives have put so much time in this," Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek told WPBF.

"We're just looking for closure wherever the answer leads us," he added. "He does have family who are concerned about him and his whereabouts."