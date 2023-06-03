Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published

Fiery small plane crash kills 2 people in Mississippi: video

Authorities have not released the names of the dead or a possible cause for the crash

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Small plane crash kills 2 people in Mississippi

Small plane crash kills 2 people in Mississippi

Crews extinguish a plane that caught fire after crashing at the Tupelo Regional Airport, Saturday, June, 3, 2023. (Jay Nichols)

Two people were killed in a small plane crash Saturday morning at a Mississippi airport, the Tupelo Regional Airport confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

The plane crashed shortly after taking off, banking sharply before coming down near hangars at the airport and catching fire. 

The pilot and a local doctor were killed in the crash around 8 a.m., WTVA-TV reported, adding the plane almost crashed into the Army Aviation Support Facility.

small plane crash in Mississippi

Two people were killed in a small plane crash Saturday morning at a Mississippi airport.  (Jay Nichols)

Video taken of the crash shows first responders dousing the flames.

Authorities have not released the names of the dead or a possible cause for the crash.

flames seen from small plane crash

The FAA and the NTSB plan investigate the crash, officials said. (Jay Nichols)

The FAA and the NTSB plan investigate the crash, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 