Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Inauguration
Published

Nearly 192,000 American, state flags on display at National Mall ahead of Biden inauguration

The display represents Americans unable to travel to attend the ceremony in person

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Final preparations underway for Wednesday's historic inaugurationVideo

Final preparations underway for Wednesday's historic inauguration

FOX News correspondent Kevin Corke joins 'Special Report' with the latest from Washington

Nearly 192,000 American and state flags are now on display at the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration

Flags are placed on the National Mall, looking towards the Washington Monument, and the Lincoln Memorial, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (AP)

Flags are placed on the National Mall, looking towards the Washington Monument, and the Lincoln Memorial, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (AP)

The massive installation -- called the "Field of Flags" -- is intended to represent American people who are unable to travel to Washington, D.C., for the festivities because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Biden Presidential Inaugural Committee.  

Flags are seen on the National Mall with the U.S. Capitol behind them. (AP)

Flags are seen on the National Mall with the U.S. Capitol behind them. (AP)

The display also reflects the "commitment to an inclusive and safe event that everyone can enjoy from their home," it added

There were around 191,500 flags installed in total, organizers say. (AP)

There were around 191,500 flags installed in total, organizers say. (AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Around 191,500 U.S. flags of varying sizes and flags representing every state and territory have been placed into the ground. 

State flags are placed on the National Mall ahead of the inauguration. (AP)

State flags are placed on the National Mall ahead of the inauguration. (AP)

"The #fieldofflags is illuminated by 56 pillars of light representing America’s states and territories," tweeted Brandon Chaderton, the human resources director of the committee. 

The National Mall is filled with a display of flags, as seen during a rehearsal for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Monday. (AP/The New York Times)

The National Mall is filled with a display of flags, as seen during a rehearsal for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Monday. (AP/The New York Times)

Your Money