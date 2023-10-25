Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Feds charge 4 in $21M catalytic converter theft ring

Minnesota perpetrators' scheme reportedly took place over the course of 2½ years

Associated Press
Published
Federal officials have charged four Minnesota men in a multi-million-dollar scheme to transport stolen catalytic converters to buyers in several states.

U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger in Minneapolis announced the indictments Tuesday. All four men are charged with conspiracy to transport stolen property interstate with two of the men receiving additional charges.

St Paul, Minneapolis, Rochester crime

Four Minnesota men have been charged in connection with an interstate catalytic converter theft ring. (Fox News)

From May 2020 through October 2022, the men acquired stolen catalytic converters and transported them to buyers, mostly high-volume ones in New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Colorado, according to court documents. The conspiracy allegedly resulted in about $21 million in payments to the men.

Thefts of catalytic converters have become problematic nationwide in recent years. Once stolen, they are often melted down for their valuable metals.