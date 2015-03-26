Federal task force is working to get a better idea how much oil is gushing from Gulf well

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal agency says a task force of scientists is working around the clock to get a better idea how much oil is gushing from the blown-out well in the Gulf of Mexico.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief Jane Lubchenco would not give a new estimate of how much oil the scientists think is leaking.

BP conceded Thursday that the leak is more than the 210,000 gallons a day that the company and the Coast Guard had estimated after an offshore oil rig exploded a month ago.

Lubchenco says it's important to know how much oil is coming out.

She says it took so long for the government to turn its attention to the flow rate because better video from underwater was needed and the priority was stopping the flow of oil.