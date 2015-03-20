Federal authorities find 2 lengthy smuggling tunnels linking San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico

U.S. authorities say a task force working with Mexican counterparts discovered two cross-border smuggling tunnels stretching hundreds of yard between Tijuana and an industrial park in San Diego.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement statement Friday says a woman from Chula Vista, Calif., was arrested for allegedly overseeing logistics at a warehouse where one of the tunnels surfaced in San Diego.

The first tunnel, stretching about 600 yards, was discovered on Tuesday. Authorities say it was equipped with lighting, a crude rail system and wooden trusses.

The other tunnel was discovered Thursday. It's described as stretching more than 700 yards and more sophisticated, with an electric rail system and ventilation equipment.

The tunnels are the sixth and seventh found in the area in less than four years.