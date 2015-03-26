Federal appeals court upholds conviction of ex-NYPD detectives who killed for the mob

An appeals court has upheld the murder conspiracy convictions of two former NYPD detectives who led double lives as hit men for the mob.

In an opinion issued Friday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found "no merit" to the appeal by "Mafia cops" Louis Eppolito and Stephen Caracappa.

Eppolito had claimed he was denied effective counsel. Caracappa argued he was convicted on faulty evidence.

Eppolito and Caracappa were convicted of secretly being on the payroll of Luchese crime family underboss Anthony "Gaspipe" Casso starting in the 1980s. Prosecutors said they were involved in eight murders.

The former partners were sentenced to life in prison last year.