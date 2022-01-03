Expand / Collapse search
FDA approves Pfizer coronavirus vaccine boosters for children as young as 12

Boosters already recommended for anyone ager 16 and older

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that children as young as 12 can now get booster shots of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. 

The decision comes as the omicron variant is rapidly spreading around the U.S. and complicating plans for students to return to classrooms following winter breaks. 

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose. 

The FDA also said everyone 12 and older eligible for a booster can get one as early as five months after their last dose rather than six months. 

