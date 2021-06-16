Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

FBI seeks ID of woman after skeletal remains found near Camp David in Maryland

The woman was wearing a black tracksuit and had long dark hair in braids

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

FBI investigators were attempting to identify the body of a woman whose remains were found near a hiking trail in Maryland around a mile from Camp David. 

Hikers at Catoctin Mountain Park first found skeletal remains of one of the woman’s feet inside a red Nike sneaker Saturday afternoon. Her body – a skeleton -- was found by investigators nearby on Sunday. Her other foot and a hand were still missing, FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., reported. 

No tissue remained on the body, which investigators said likely meant she had been there for between one and six months. She was also wearing light clothing, indicating the weather was warm when she died, according to The Washington Post. 

The woman was wearing a black tracksuit and had long dark hair in braids. 

Jane Doe's jacket found at the scene by investigators. (FBI)

Jane Doe's jacket found at the scene by investigators. (FBI)

"It’s sad. It’s disheartening," Richard Ruggieri, an FBI special agent, told The Post on Wednesday. "This person has a story to tell. First, we need to figure out who it is to tell the story."

WOMAN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDERING HUSBAND WITH CONCOCTION OF SCALDING WATER, SUGAR

A Puma handbag was found near her body with a set of keys inside and several keychains: a blue turtle, one that said El Salvador and one that spelled "love." She also had a glitter canister of protective spray, FOX 5 reported. 

Hikers found the woman's shoe with skeletal remains inside on Saturday. (FBI)

Hikers found the woman's shoe with skeletal remains inside on Saturday. (FBI)

Investigators haven’t identified her cause of death, saying the partial dismemberment could have been caused by animals. 

Forensic doctors will analyze the remains looking specifically for trauma, according to The Post. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Everything is on the table," Ruggieri said.

However, two clues suggest foul play: No abandoned car was found near her body and no hikers were reported missing in the area recently, The Post reported. 

Your Money