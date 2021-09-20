Gabby Petito case: FBI searches Brian Laundrie's parents' home in Florida as police declare 'crime scene'

The FBI announced a search warrant twice before removing Chris and Roberta Laundrie from their home in North Port, Florida, and placing them in an unmarked van on their lawn.

Brian Laundrie, their son, is a person of interest in the Gabby Petito investigation. On Sunday, authorities found a body in Wyoming that is believed to be Petito's.

Police cordoned off the area and cleared the street moments before FBI arrived, telling people "you’re in a crime scene." Brian Laundrie is not believed to be at the home and a massive manhunt has been underway since Friday.

FBI ENTERS LAUNDRIE HOME IN FLORIDA: LIVE UPDATES

Around 20 FBI agents and police officers went inside the property. Laundrie attorney Steven Bertolino told Fox News Digital "no comment" when asked about the FBI search.

The FBI confirmed in a tweet that it is executing a court-authorized search warrant at the home Monday for its "active and ongoing investigation."

