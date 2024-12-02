FBI offers $15K reward for Maine teenager last seen more than 2 months ago

The Boston Division of the FBI and the Maine State Police are offering a $15,000 reward for assistance in locating a teenage girl who was last seen two months ago.

Stefanie Damron, 14, of New Sweden, Maine, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 24. She was last seen walking out of her house and into the woods located on West Road in New Sweden the day prior.

During a news conference on Monday, authorities said it was not uncommon for the girl to run away from home.

"The FBI hopes this reward will incentivize anyone with information relating to Stefanie’s whereabouts to come forward. Any detail, no matter how small, could be helpful," Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement. "Stefanie’s family desperately wants to know where she is, and we are fully committed to helping our law enforcement partners exhaust every investigative resource to find her and bring her home."

HANNAH KOBAYASHI MISSED LOS ANGELES FLIGHT INTENTIONALLY, POLICE SAY; FAMILY CLAIMS EVIDENCE SHOWS OTHERWISE

Stefanie is described as being white with green eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She is homeschooled but has limited access to social media, authorities said.

She was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved blue shirt and black Harley-Davidson hiking boots at the time of her disappearance.

WOMAN VANISHES ON SHOPPING TRIP BEFORE THANKSGIVING IN 'VERY SUSPICIOUS' DISAPPEARANCE: FAMILY

Investigators have followed up on leads in Maine, across the United States and in Canada.

"The Maine State Police remains steadfast in our investigation into Stefanie’s disappearance. Every lead, no matter how small is being thoroughly pursued to find her," Maine State Police Colonel William Ross said in a statement. "We deeply appreciate the FBI’s support as we continue to urge anyone with information to come forward. Your tip could be the key to resolving this case and providing answers for Stefanie’s family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about Stefanie's whereabouts is asked to call the Maine State Police Houlton Barracks at 1-800-924-2261 or (207) 532-5400. Tips can also be submitted online.