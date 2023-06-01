FBI offering reward for Chicago armed bank robber known as 'Stuffed Bear Bandit'

A suspect being called the "Stuffed Bear Bandit" is wanted in Chicago after an armed bank robbery earlier this year, and the FBI is offering up to a $1,000 reward for the public’s help.

The unidentified suspect, believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, robbed the PNC Bank at 8700 South Cottage Grove Avenue on just before 3:30 p.m. on March 6, the FBI said.

The suspect entered the bank three separate times before ultimately committing the robbery, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing officials.

The suspect first entered the bank holding two stuffed animals, which appeared to be a plush Winnie the Pooh and a puppy from Disney’s "101 Dalmatians," according to a photo released by the FBI.

On the third time he entered the bank, the suspect allegedly threw decorative rocks at the teller window and threatened a bank employee, according to the FBI. He allegedly demanded money and brandished a gun while forcing another bank employee to the ground.

The unknown suspect was described as wearing a black skull cap, black sunglasses, black face mask, black hooded-jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the "Stuffed Bear Bandit" to call the FBI's Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700 or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.