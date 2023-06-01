Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

FBI offering reward for Chicago armed bank robber known as 'Stuffed Bear Bandit'

Suspect entered PNC Bank in Chicago holding WInnie the Pooh

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suspect being called the "Stuffed Bear Bandit" is wanted in Chicago after an armed bank robbery earlier this year, and the FBI is offering up to a $1,000 reward for the public’s help.

The unidentified suspect, believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, robbed the PNC Bank at 8700 South Cottage Grove Avenue on just before 3:30 p.m. on March 6, the FBI said.

The suspect entered the bank three separate times before ultimately committing the robbery, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing officials.

The suspect first entered the bank holding two stuffed animals, which appeared to be a plush Winnie the Pooh and a puppy from Disney’s "101 Dalmatians," according to a photo released by the FBI.

MAN WANTED IN NJ AFTER TRYING TO ABDUCT 7-YEAR-OLD FROM WAWA RESTROOM USING CANDY, POLICE SAY

bank robbery suspect holding stuffed animals, holding gun

The suspect first entered the bank holding two stuffed animals. He later returned with a gun. (FBI Chicago)

On the third time he entered the bank, the suspect allegedly threw decorative rocks at the teller window and threatened a bank employee, according to the FBI. He allegedly demanded money and brandished a gun while forcing another bank employee to the ground.

suspect in bank

The unknown suspect is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, according to the FBI. (FBI Chicago)

MICHIGAN MAN ALLEGEDLY KILLS HALF-SISTER OVER BUSINESS DISPUTE

The unknown suspect was described as wearing a black skull cap, black sunglasses, black face mask, black hooded-jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

suspect holding gun

The suspect allegedly threatened a bank employee during the armed bank robbery. (FBI Chicago)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information on the "Stuffed Bear Bandit" to call the FBI's Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700 or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.