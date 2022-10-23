Expand / Collapse search
FBI, military police responding to reported 'barricade' situation at US Army's Fort Belvoir

The FBI says there is an 'ongoing' situation at Fort Belvoir in Virginia

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing , Anders Hagstrom
The FBI is responding to a reported barricade situation inside the U.S. Army's Fort Belvoir in Virginia on Sunday.

The FBI's National Capital Response Squad based out of the Washington field office has responded to the scene, along with a military SWAT team and military police, according to a report from WUSA9. The nature of the barricade incident remains unclear and authorities have not released details on how many people may be involved.

"Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials & the FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad responded with local law enforcement partners to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir Sunday morning. The situation is ongoing, & we cannot comment further at this time," Fort Belvoir officials wrote in a statement Sunday.

A police officer blocks one entrance to Fort Belvoir, Virginia amid a barricade situation. (Fox News)

The facility added that access to Fort Belvoir remains open through at least three gates.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

