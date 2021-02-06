FBI to honor slain agents at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

Two FBI agents who were shot dead while trying to serve a search warrant to a suspect in a child pornography case earlier this week in Florida will be honored in separate ceremonies at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami this weekend.

Memorial services for Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Both of the victim's families, friends and colleagues from law enforcement will be in attendance at the events, which will be closed to the public due to coronavirus safety restrictions.

Funeral services are being arranged in Coral Springs for Schwartzenberger and in Hollywood for Alfin.

Both agents had a history of investigating child pornography and sexual exploitation cases.

Alfin, 36, who had been an FBI special agent since 2009, was recently involved in a case against an aide to the mayor of Miami who was accused of luring a teenage victim to City Hall under the guise of an interview and then kissing and fondling him during the meeting. Rene Pedrosa, who was originally facing state charges that were later dropped for federal charges filed in March 2020, allegedly sent lewd photos to his victim as well.

Schwartzenberger, 43, an FBI agent since 2005, also worked on child exploitation investigations, many involving internet child pornography. She was active in the community as well, visiting middle schools to teach students about the dangers of online predators.

The attack on Tuesday that claimed both their lives happened at around 6 a.m. ET. Police officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene and shut down a number of streets within the middle-class neighborhood of single-family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings located west of Fort Lauderdale, near the Everglades. The suspect allegedly peered through a doorbell camera and fired an assault-style weapon at Alfin and Schwartzenberger, before barricading himself in his house and reportedly committing suicide.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday directed that flags be flown at half-staff on Saturday at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Parkland City Hall and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee in honor of Schwartzenberger. He directed flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday at the courthouse, Weston City Hall and the State Capitol in honor of Alfin.