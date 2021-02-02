Expand / Collapse search
FBI agent dead, others injured in Florida shooting while serving warrant: reports

FBI was reportedly attempting to serve a warrant in a child pornography case

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
At least one FBI agent is dead and several others injured in a shooting while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in Sunrise, Florida early Tuesday morning in a child pornography case, according to reports.

One federal law enforcement source told the Miami Herald that at least five agents were shot and two were "gravely wounded" in the incident that occurred at around 6 a.m. in the Fort Lauderdale suburb. 

The FBI could not immediately confirm to Fox News the number of agents injured or any other details about the scene. 

The Sunrise Police Department said that residents in neighborhoods along Nob Hill Rd, between NW 44th St and W Oakland Park Blvd. were asked to remain in their homes, and were unable to leave their communities due to the traffic shutdown on Nob Hill Road. 

Multiple law enforcement agencies descended on the scene where the suspect was reportedly barricaded in their home. Officers from the Sunrise Police Department, Miramar SWAT team, Davies Police Department, and Fort Lauderdale Police Department were all on site. 

A spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department told Fox News they were sending a "small SWAT contingency" to assist with the ongoing situation. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

