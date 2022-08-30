Expand / Collapse search
FBI arrests Louisiana officer after search of police HQ: report

Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford is reportedly now on administrative leave

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer
A sergeant with the Bossier City, Louisiana, police was arrested during an FBI investigation that included a search of police headquarters.

Federal agents arrested Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford on Sunday. According to the Shreveport Times, it was in connection to an investigation of the police union, of which Sanford is president. 

Fox News reached out to the FBI's New Orleans field office and Bossier Police Chief Chris Estess for more information, but they did not immediately respond.

According to the report, the FBI probe has to do with Sanford's position as president of the Bossier City Police Local 645 International Union of Police Association. 

FBI AGENT INJURED FOLLOWING DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM AT FEDERAL BUILDING IN PHILADELPHIA

A police officer in Bossier City, Louisiana was arrested by the FBI in connection with his role as union president, according to a local report.

A police officer in Bossier City, Louisiana was arrested by the FBI in connection with his role as union president, according to a local report.

The police department told the Times that immediately after the arrest they placed Sanford on administrative leave.

The search and arrest came just days after an officer with the Shreveport Police Department was indicted on six counts of wire fraud by a federal grand jury.

LOUISIANA STATE REP CITED FOR DUI AFTER DOING BURNOUT, POLICE SAY

General view of the J. Edgar Hoover F.B.I. Building in Washington, U.S., March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that James Cisco allegedly "submitted falsified reports" to claim overtime that he did not work, and received payment for the time.

The DOJ stated that according to the indictment, Cisco was allegedly in East Texas on three occasions when he claimed to be working in Shreveport and that on other occasions he was working a separate job while off duty during times when he allegedly claimed to be working overtime.