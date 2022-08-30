FBI arrests Louisiana officer after search of police HQ: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A sergeant with the Bossier City, Louisiana, police was arrested during an FBI investigation that included a search of police headquarters.

Federal agents arrested Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford on Sunday. According to the Shreveport Times, it was in connection to an investigation of the police union, of which Sanford is president.

Fox News reached out to the FBI's New Orleans field office and Bossier Police Chief Chris Estess for more information, but they did not immediately respond.

According to the report, the FBI probe has to do with Sanford's position as president of the Bossier City Police Local 645 International Union of Police Association.

The police department told the Times that immediately after the arrest they placed Sanford on administrative leave.

The search and arrest came just days after an officer with the Shreveport Police Department was indicted on six counts of wire fraud by a federal grand jury.

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that James Cisco allegedly "submitted falsified reports" to claim overtime that he did not work, and received payment for the time.

The DOJ stated that according to the indictment, Cisco was allegedly in East Texas on three occasions when he claimed to be working in Shreveport and that on other occasions he was working a separate job while off duty during times when he allegedly claimed to be working overtime.