Florida FBI agent killed fought child exploitation in the field and educated students in the classroom

FBI agents Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, and Daniel Alfin, 36, died Tuesday in their fight to end child exploitation when they were killed while serving a search warrant at a Florida residence in a child pornography case.

"Dan and Laura left home this morning to carry out the mission they signed up for and loved to do: to keep the American people safe," FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George Piro said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Schwartzenberger, who is survived by her husband and two children, first joined the FBI in 2005 and has specialized in crimes against children for the past seven years.

While she went after child predators in the field, she also took the time to educate children about online safety and cyber crimes in the classroom.

As recently as last February, she joined a 6th grade legal studies class at Rockway Middle School to teach students about staying safe on the internet.

"She sacrificed her life to protect youth," Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools Alberto Carvalho tweeted Tuesday.

"From speaking to [Rockway Middle School] students about cyber safety, to fighting crimes against children, [FBI] Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger was deeply devoted to her work. Our hearts go out to her family, as well as that of SA Daniel Alfin."

Rockway middle school said in a statement Tuesday that she had been educating students for five years.

"With her presentations, students would gain an awareness of online safety, cyberbullying and experience the evidence response process of an FBI agent," the school said. "She would always answer all the students' questions directly with care, but with firmness, to always remind them of the real world."

According to Rockway, she would always tell students, "I feel that coming here and talking about the hard stuff means that I won’t see you guys on my end."

Alfin joined the FBI in 2009 and has worked crimes against children cases for six years.

In 2017, he was heavily involved in bringing down what was believed to be the world's largest child pornography website.

"It's the same with any criminal violation: As they get smarter, we adapt, we find them," he said at the time, according to the FBI. "It's a cat-and-mouse game, except it's not a game. Kids are being abused, and it's our job to stop that.

Alfin is survived by his wife and child.