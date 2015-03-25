Father, son suspected of kidnapping ex-wife in Stockton to perform exorcism

A father and son are in custody in California on suspicion of kidnapping the father's ex-wife to perform an exorcism.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's officials say 42-year-old Jose Magana-Farias and his son, 20-year-old Victor Farias, thought the woman was possessed because her behavior had changed.

Lt. Mike Jones tells KCRA-TV (http://bit.ly/17md4Bp ) they picked her up on Saturday in Stockton and got two priests. The priests aren't expected to face charges, according to the station.

According to a sheriff's report, the woman was doused with sacred oil during some sort of religious ceremony. She was later found unharmed.

Magana-Farias and his son are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys or had been charged.