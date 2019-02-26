Father of woman allegedly killed by taxi says he will never forgive driver

The father of a woman killed when she was struck by a taxi in New York on Sunday said he’ll never forgive the driver.

Prakash Hundalani told NBC New York that his family was mourning his daughter’s death.

"Oh, my God, she was so caring, so loving, such a beautiful daughter, only 26 years old," Prakash Hundalani said. "I can't believe this. We cannot believe this. Our family is totally torn apart."

Hundalani’s daughter, Sherena Hundalani, worked as a manager at her father’s restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen. She was killed while walking on the sidewalk close to her home in Queens, the New York Post reported. A green taxi struck her and then allegedly kept going as bystanders chased it.

"She was just standing on the sidewalk, waiting for a signal to go red so she could walk and cross," Prakash said of his daughter.

The 55-year-old driver was taken in for questioning before he was released without charges, NBC New York reported. The driver told authorities he could not stop the vehicle “after it suffered mechanical failure,” a source told the New York Post. Authorities have not released the driver’s name.

"What was his condition that he ran over her on the sidewalk when pedestrians were standing there?" Prakash said. "She was the only one waiting for a signal, it looks like."

"I will never forgive the taxi driver," he continued. "I don't know how you can hit her on the sidewalk."

Police were investigating the incident.