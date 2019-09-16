Father arrested after son dies in fatal fall from boat in California waters

A father was arrested after his 11-year-old son was thrown overboard from a boat in northern California and was fatally struck by the vessel, police said on Monday.

Javier A. Burillo of Belvedere, Calif., which is about 40 minutes from San Francisco, was allegedly intoxicated at the time, Tiburon Police Chief Michael Cronin said during a news conference on Monday. The well-known developer was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with a vessel, willful harm or injury to a child and operating a boat while under the influence, according to the Tiburon Police Department.

“It’s a traumatic event not only for the individuals, but for the community,” Cronin told reporters on Monday.

Police said Burillo's 27-year-old son was also thrown overboard from the 33-foot craft in the San Francisco Bay near Angel Island.

Burillo's older son was able to help his father recover the 11-year-old boy, and the vessel went to the Corinthian Yacht Harbor in Tiburon, where the boy was pronounced dead, KTVU-TV reported.

Burillo's older son was transported to an area hospital with cuts on his leg. His current condition was not immediately known.

Property records show Burillo's full name is Javier Burillo Azcarraga, a wealthy property developer known for fancy hotels and restaurants throughout Mexico and a member of one of the richest and most powerful families in that country.

Burillo's bail was set at $1 million.

U.S. property records show Burillo's California home in Marin County was purchased 15 years ago for $10.2 million. Records show he and his wife also own properties in San Diego and Sausalito.