Fast-moving wildfire in Michigan consumes 9,500 acres

Officials say a fast-moving wildfire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has consumed at least 9,500 acres, prompting some evacuations.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the blaze it's calling the Duck Lake Fire was "burning explosively" early Friday in an area north of Newberry that includes Lake Superior State Forest land. It was detected Wednesday after a lightning strike.

No injuries were reported. TV stations WLUC and WWTV/WWUP say the Red Cross is helping people forced to flee at a center in Newberry.

The fire is one of two major wildfires in the area.

Crews have been fighting a fire at the Seney National Wildlife Refuge in Schoolcraft County that was started Sunday by a lighting strike, The Seney fire had burned 3,000 to 3,200 acres as of Thursday night.