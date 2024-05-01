Fast and Furious: Police share video of street race that ended in crash

Police in Washington say one person will be charged with reckless driving after an illegal street race that led to a crash was caught on traffic cameras throughout the city.

"Too fast. Too Furious," Bellevue Police Department posted with the 23-second video Tuesday afternoon. The suspect started the street-racing incident around 1 a.m. on April 26 on 112th Avenue heading east on Northeast 8th Street until the collision, police said in an email.

The video strung together consists of clips from what appears to be four separate traffic cameras. It shows two cars zipping so fast through the city streets that it is hard to see their makes and models.

One of the vantage points shows the cars speeding through a yellow light that quickly turns red.

One of the vehicles involved looks a lighter color, and police have identified it as the suspect's white Subaru WRX that drove speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle the Subaru was racing at the time was not identified, but appeared to be a darker color. The streets where the two cars were illegally racing looked wet from rainfall at the time of the drivers' high speeds.

The Subaru car crashed near 143rd Avenue Northeast, and rolled off the side of the road. The darker colored vehicle carried on.

Police say there were no serious injuries. The race lasted about 28 blocks.