Florida
Published

Family seeks answers after Florida teenager found dead near river

Santeria Williams, 18, reportedly went missing after taking 2 a.m. phone call

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
The family of a Jacksonville, Florida, teen believes the investigation into her disappearance was mishandled and are searching for answers after she was found dead near a river.

Ribault High School senior Santeria Williams was discovered near the Trout River Friday and investigators expect foul play, WFOX reports.

"That’s my granddaughter, right now I feel like my whole heart was torn out," Deborah Caul told the TV station.

Family members say the teenager got a call from someone around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning before she went missing. 

"She went and took a shower, put her pajamas on and went to bed," Caul said. "Somebody called her and whoever it was that called her, called her to her death."

Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline on St. Johns River.

Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline on St. Johns River. (iStock)

The grandmother says family reported the teen missing to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, but claim little effort was made to find her.

The woman's cousin reported she just turned 18 last month.

Police reportedly didn't mention why they suspect foul play in Williams' death, but asked anyone with information to give them a call at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Fox News reached out to JSO for information regarding Williams' case, but did not immediately hear back. 

