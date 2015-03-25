Family reunited with stolen 1938 heirloom telegram

A California detective has reunited a family with a stolen 1938 heirloom telegram.

The Western Union telegram is described as the opening page of the love story of now-deceased Minnie and Fred Ciolino, who sent the message 74 years ago after their Reno wedding on Christmas Eve.

The telegram sent to San Francisco area relatives read: "ARRIVED SAFELY, NO SNOW BUT REAL COLD NICE TRIP BE BACK MONDAY MERRY XMAS TO ALL (equals) MINNIE & FRED."

The San Jose Mercury News reports a cousin found the telegram in November and mailed it to one of six Ciolino daughters.

But it never arrived.

It was found last month by Daly City police detective Joe Bocci, who is investigating a postal worker charged with stealing letters to finance his drug habit.